Tuba Büyüküstün Shares 'I Am So in Love'.. Does She Mean With Murat Boz?!

A surprise has come from Tuba Büyüküstün, the beautiful actress who appeared in front of her fans with the TV series "Sefirin Kızı".

Büyüküstün, who has 5.4 million followers on Instagram, made a love confession. Her post was confusing. Here are the words of Tuba Büyüküstün.

Tuba Büyüküstün confused her with her latest post after a 3-year relationship with the director Umut Evirgen, who is now with Serenay Sarıkaya.

Büyüküstün, who has not been seen with anyone recently, married Onur Saylak in 2011 and separated in 2017.

Known all over the world as well as in Turkey, the beautiful actress shared 'who did she fall in love with?' brought the question to mind.

Tuba Büyüküstün shared the following words:

"I don't know why I don't know how I fell in love... And obviously, I fell in love a lot... I fell in love for a while, but now there is a bitter taste where we look at each other. No, it's not bitter, it's acrider... You know. You eat the unripe date or your tongue sticks to your palate. That's it."

"It's not there, it's not fun, you can't throw it away. Just like that, we were left with that seedy stickiness."