Murat Dalkılıç Breaks His Silence Over His Breakup From Merve Boluğur

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Murat Dalkılıç broke his silence over his break up from Merve Boluğur.

Murat Dalkılıç was heavily accused of destroying Merve Boluğur's mental health and breaking her heart, and the famous couple were trending on social media over their breakup, and now, Dalkılıç is finally opening up about the issue.

Murat shared a statement on his Instagram account, expressing his anger over the recent negative comments. He said: ''Merve has her own life and she lives it as she pleases. Stop it with the negative comments. We have to put an end to this nonsense.''

The Turkish star went on to say that he will not be explaining himself any further, Murat added: ''Merve carried the title of my family, and if she wanted to talk about our breakup, she can. But I will not allow comments of hatred my way, and please, let us live our lives privately.''

A hashtag that says 'This girl has gone crazy' is trending and is referring to Merve, and Murat is not happy about it, ''Aren't you aware how sad a person can get after reading your negative comments? I wish with all my heart how dangerous you are actions can be.''

"As for the relationship between Merve and me, at first I thought that you were really joking, but I felt the need to explain because hundreds of hateful messages were received every day... I will never try to justify myself no matter what you do... Regardless, Merve carried my family's name. One day, if she feels like it, Merve will explain the reason for our separation... Now, with your high permission, let us live our lives privately...."

Merve Boluğur, who is know for her role in 'Hareem Al-Sultan' (Muhteşem Yüzyıl) as Nurbanu Sultan, married Murat in August 24th of 2015.

The duo, Murat Dalkılıç and Merve Boluğur and called it off a week before celebrating their second wedding anniversary.