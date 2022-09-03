Murat Dalkılıç's Ex Wife Merve Boluğur Gets Engaged

It has been a romantic time for Turkish couple Mert Aydın and Merve Boluğur.

The couple who have been dating for a while now are getting married, as Mert Aydın just popped the question to Merve Boluğur, and she said yes!

Merve Boluğur took to her Instagram to announce the happy news, the actress shared a selfie to her Instagram story as she showed off her engagement ring, she wrote: 'I said yes'.

Merve was previously married to Murat Dalkılıç, their relationship lasted from 2015 till the year 2017.

Merve is known for starring in the Turkish series 'Hareem Al Sultan', she played the role of Nurbanu Sultana who is the wife of Sultan Selim, one of the sons of Sultana Hoyam.

She also participated in “Awda Muhannad”, and she has several works, including The Hurricane In Me", "Little Witches", "Love Again", "Ashes and Fire" and many more.

The news comes after Murat Dalkılıç broke his silence over his break up from Merve Boluğur.

Murat Dalkılıç was heavily accused of destroying Merve Boluğur's mental health and breaking her heart, and the famous couple were trending on social media over their breakup.

Murat shared a statement on his Instagram account, expressing his anger over the recent negative comments. He said: ''Merve has her own life and she lives it as she pleases. Stop it with the negative comments. We have to put an end to this nonsense.''

The Turkish star went on to say that he will not be explaining himself any further, Murat added: ''Merve carried the title of my family, and if she wanted to talk about our breakup, she can. But I will not allow comments of hatred my way, and please, let us live our lives privately.''

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor