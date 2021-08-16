Murex d'Or 2021 Postponed Following Fuel Tank Explosion in Lebanon (Pictures)

Organizers of Morex d'Or award ceremony, Zahi and Fadi El-Helou, have decided to postpone the ceremony, scheduled to be held next Wednesday, due to the fuel tanker explosion that occurred in Al-Tilil Akkari town in Lebanon, killing 28 and injuring 79.

Founders of Murex d'Or, doctors Zahi and Fadi El-Helou, said in their joint-official statement:

'After the new catastrophe that afflicted our country, Lebanon, the explosion in Al-Tilil Akkari town, which killed and wounded dozens of people, the “Murex D’or” committee have decided to postpone the ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next Wednesday evening, August 18, to a date to be determined later according to the circumstances,'

The statement added: "The 20th edition of “Murex D’or” is dedicated to Beirut, "The Resilience Icon" under the slogan "Hope Despite The Pain" as a gesture of solidarity from a large number of Lebanese and Arab artists, as the ceremony would return after a forced absence for two years with the aim of healing the wounds of Beirut and its people with a song, a word, love, and loyalty.”

The statement concluded: "Murex d'Or will remain the interface of creativity, culture and art, in the hope that normal life will return to Lebanon."

Prior to the Murex d'Or postponement statement, production companies; Al-Sabah Brothers and Eagle Films, have already apologized and announced that they will not be attending Murex d'Or after the fuel tank explosion.

Al-Sabah Brothers confirmed that, given the harsh conditions in Lebanon, they are "ashamed" to celebrate their successes in light of what it described as great pain.

They concluded their statement by saying: "Hoping to meet and celebrate the birth of our beloved Lebanon, which deserves life and joy."

Eagle Films, owned by producer Jamal Sinan, also apologized from attending the award ceremony as well.

The following stars also apologized from attending Murex d'Or 2021: Maguy Bou Ghosn, Daniella Rahma, Bassem Mughniyeh, Carol Abboud, Ahmed El-Zein, director Philip Asmar, writer Nadine Jaber, Nawal Al Zoghbi and Balqees Fathi.

