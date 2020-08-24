MuslimBrothers! Mike Tyson and Badou Jack's Praying Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Social media users circulated a video posted by Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack on Twitter Sunday morning, while performing a prayer in a café in the States.

Badou captioned the video: Praying side by side with my brothers @MikeTyson & @TeamAbdallah", adding hashtags #muslimbrothers #alhamdulillah.

The video went viral on both Arabic and Western social media, as commentators wrote: "Iron mike might not be the best muslim but still humble enough to pray to the lord who made him."

Another one said: "Alhamdulillah beautiful sight to see 🤲🏽 @MikeTyson @BadouJack @TeamAbdallah. May Allah bless you all 💪🏽."

Sabally Madi commented: "Wow this is beautiful. So mike been Muslim its never a fake new...." and Ali Aslan said: "SubhanAllah these type of Videos have Strong impact on Society @MikeTyson."

Badou Jack was born to a Gambian father and a Swedish mother, and was raised on his father's religion "Islam" and remains committed to it till this day. Jack now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the south west of the United States.

American boxer Mike Tyson, nicknamed the Iron Man, had declared his conversion to Islam after being imprisoned and has changed his name to "Malik."

Amer Abdullah Al-Mahsiri, WKA Cruiser-weight World Champion, is of Jordanian origin, and he was known in America for his beautiful voice when placing the call to prayer and reading verses from the Holy Quran upon entering a match arena.