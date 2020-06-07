My Snapchat Was Hacked! Pakistani Actor Residing in Kuwait Farhan Al-Ali Apologizes for Posting an Obscene Picture

Social media has been buzzing about the scandal of Pakistani actor Farhan Al-Ali who resides in Kuwait, after he posted an obscene video on Snapchat of his genitals.

The video showed the actor in a drunk state while he was filming his body naked, sparking a major attack on him and people demanding that he gets punished and deported from the country.

Farhan defended himself and posted another video explaining that his account was hacked and apologized to his followers.

However, the public did not believe Ali; and according to the sources, he admitted to what he had done in front of digital crime investigators.

The fate of the actor has not yet been determined, whether he will be deported from Kuwait or will receive another punishment.

احنا محنا فاهمين تفاخر الذكور بأعضاهم ايش المميز! بموضوعهم!!! بالرغم ان مفروض النساء تتفاخر في اعضائها اللي اهو طلع منها اصلاً #فرحان_العلي pic.twitter.com/doFmTeBbpH — FREE woman🕊👒 (@FREEwom68902678) June 6, 2020

About the actor:

Farhan Al-Ali was born in Kuwait to a Pakistani father and an Iranian mother. He started his artistic career in 2003 and is married and has two kids; Maha and Maher.

He suffered from health problems, he was unable to speak until the age of five, then he suffered from atrophy, and due to the lack of development of drugs for this disease and the seriousness of its side effects, he was not treated, therefore his length was no more than 133 centimeters, and despite this, his children are in a natural state.