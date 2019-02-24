'My Wife’s Fiancé' the First Egyptian Film to Have Sign Language Version

'My Wife's Fiance' will be the first feature film for the innovative Writer and Director Ahmed Afifi (Source: ahmed_afifi81 - Instagram)

In a huge step towards inclusion and integration of different sectors of the society in the cinema and entertainment industries, “My Wife’s Fiancé” movie is coming to life.

The movie will be the first in Egypt to have two different versions; the second one will be entirely made with the sign language!

This will be the first feature film for the innovative Writer and Director, Ahmed Afifi, who managed to write and direct the movie. My Wife’s Fiancé will be a light romcom that tackles the challenges and obstacles faced by people of special abilities in society. Here’s the commercial poster of the movie with its two versions.

The movie is produced by Khaled Youssef and features a considerable number of stars. The talking version will feature Ahmed Saad, Reem El Baroudy, and Mohamed Kareem. While the sign language version will feature Mohamed Tarek, Mostafa Hashem, and Hagar Gamal.