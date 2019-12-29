  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Myriam Fares Posing Without a Bra.. Is It Really Her? (Picture)

Myriam Fares Posing Without a Bra.. Is It Really Her? (Picture)

Published December 29th, 2019 - 11:14 GMT
There is also a possibility that Myriam actually posted this picture (source: @myriamfares Instagram)
There is also a possibility that Myriam actually posted this picture (source: @myriamfares Instagram)

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares was heavily attacked after a new photo surfaced showing her almost naked, only wearing bikini bottoms. The picture is taken from behind as she posed with her back to the camera, according to a report by Aljaras.

Social media pioneers criticized Myriam and said that she exposed her body inappropriately. One person commented, "I'd like to know the opinion of her husband, doesn't he have feelings?"

Meanwhile another said "rude image, shame on you" and yet another stated, "trying to grab the attention with your body."

Despite the buzz caused by the picture, there is no evident confirming that Myriam is in fact the person in the photo. It was taken from behind and the woman's face is not showing, even though there is a lot of resemblance between the photographed woman and Fares.

There is also the possibility that Myriam posted this picture then immediately deleted it from her Instagram account, after she saw the outraged reactions of her followers.

What do you think? Is this Myriam Fares in the picture?

Catfight! Myriam Fares Calls Elissa 'Double-Faced' (Video)
Forget the Ice Bucket Challenge! Watch Myriam Fares' New Contest for Her Saudi Fans

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...