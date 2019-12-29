Myriam Fares Posing Without a Bra.. Is It Really Her? (Picture)

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares was heavily attacked after a new photo surfaced showing her almost naked, only wearing bikini bottoms. The picture is taken from behind as she posed with her back to the camera, according to a report by Aljaras.

Social media pioneers criticized Myriam and said that she exposed her body inappropriately. One person commented, "I'd like to know the opinion of her husband, doesn't he have feelings?"

Meanwhile another said "rude image, shame on you" and yet another stated, "trying to grab the attention with your body."

Despite the buzz caused by the picture, there is no evident confirming that Myriam is in fact the person in the photo. It was taken from behind and the woman's face is not showing, even though there is a lot of resemblance between the photographed woman and Fares.

There is also the possibility that Myriam posted this picture then immediately deleted it from her Instagram account, after she saw the outraged reactions of her followers.

What do you think? Is this Myriam Fares in the picture?