Myriam Fares Sings in an Omani Royal Wedding (Video)

Lebanese singer known as 'The Queen of Stage', Myriam Fares, has taken part in an Omani royal wedding.

The crown prince of Oman, His Highness Dhi Yazan, has tied the knot to Her Highness Mian Al Said.

Myriam was thrilled and honored to revive the wedding of the Omani royal family, as she shared a video from the evening reception with her 16.3 million followers on Instagram.

She wrote: 'I was honored and thrilled to perform at the wedding ceremony of the crown prince of Oman, His Highness Dhi Yazan the son of his Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and the venerable lady Ahad bin Abdullah Al Busaidiyah on Her Highness Mian Al Said.'

Myriam then wished the newlyweds a happy life and thanked Oman's Sultan for their warm welcoming.

Fares continued: 'May God bless and protect you forever. Best wishes to the newlyweds and a special salute of honor and appreciation to his Majesty the Sultan, his wife the venerable lady for their warm hospitality and endless generosity.'