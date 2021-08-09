Pregnant in Bikini! Myriam Fares Blasted for Sharing Swimsuits Pictures on Instagram

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares, 38, has surprised followers with the lastest pictures she posted on Instagram, taken during her pregnancy about a year ago, according to what she mentioned in the caption.

Pictures and videos showed Myriam's pregnant belly, as she sported different styles of bikinis in most of them, which angered her followers and prompted them to criticize her.

The photo album has received more than 290k likes and 3k comments from Fares's 16 million followers, as she captioned the post 'One year ago today'.

Among the comments were, "Enough nudity, Myriam Fares. Have some decency, aren't you embarrassed?!", "Are you sure you're an Arab artist?", "What is left in your body that you have not shown to people?"

Also, among the photos, there was a picture of Myriam's husband, Danny Mitri, where she showed his hand touching her pregnant belly, but without disclosing his face.

Myriam had earlier released a documentary on Netflix titled 'Myriam Fares: The Journey', where she highlighted her life during Coronavirus outbreak last year.

As for Netflix, they indicated that their project with Myriam Fares was a documentary, in which she tells "her artistic and personal experiences that she lived through to become the most important singer in Lebanon," according to Myriam.















