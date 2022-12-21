Nadine al-Rassi leaves her Fiancé, here's why

ALBAWABA- The primary cause of the split between Nadine Al-Rassi and Majd Daaboul, a well-known Lebanese singer, has now been made public.

Lebanese singer Nadine Al-Rassi caused a stir when she erased all the pictures of her and her fiancé Majd Daaboul from her Instagram account, according to the details.

After a three-year romance, Majd Daaboul and Nadine al-Rassi reportedly stopped following one another on Instagram. However, none of them has yet to confirm or reject the rumors.

Regarding the grounds for the breakup, it was rumored that Nadine found out her fiancé had been cheating on her after she overheard him talking to one of the girls, but the information has not yet been proven.

She was driving alone in the middle of the night, in the midst of a storm, but the media noticed that the engagement ring was missing from her finger and began to speculate that she had broken off her engagement to Majd.

They were still together when some images of them were taken before the rumors began, so it's possible that Nadine took the ring off and forgot to put it back on.

As a result of the news, several people responded on social media. One person wrote: "Praise be to God, from a long time ago I wanted her this thing, God willing, to return to the father of her children." One of them said, "Loss, by God," after hearing the news and expressing her anguish.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri