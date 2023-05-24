Nadine Njeim arrives at Cannes with Fiancé

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim attends Cannes Film Festival with her fiancé Nareg Narbekian.

For the first time in her career, Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim attended the 76th Annual Film Festival, and walked in hand in hand with her new fiancé Nareg Narbekian.

The mother of two and Narbekian attended the chopard jewellery party as part of the Cannes Film Festival event.

👌"لحظات جميلة في كان" ..#نادين_نجيم برفقة خطيبها في كان الفرنسية وتتألق بفستان من تصميم #جورج_شقرا خلال حضورها لاحدى الفعاليات المقامة على هامش #مهرجان_كان_السينمائي @nadinenjeim pic.twitter.com/SksoMMP1Hf — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) May 23, 2023

Narbekian donned a lavish suit, while Njeim dazzled a George Schakra designed, silk pink gown with a glamorous tail.

She took to her Instagram account to share the look with her 16M followers and penned the post: "Happy moments in Cannes before the grand @chopard festivity."

Narbekian and Njeim got engaged on the actress' 39th birthday, where Narbekian surprised Njeim with a diamond ring.