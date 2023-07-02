  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Nadine Njeim, Mohamad Al Ahmad coming Ramadan 2024

Nadine Njeim, Mohamad Al Ahmad coming Ramadan 2024

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 2nd, 2023 - 11:18 GMT
The 2024 Ramadan series will be titled 2024
The 2024 Ramadan series will be titled 2024 (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Nadine Njeim and Mohamad Al Ahmad to collaborate together in Ramadan 2024. 

Director Philip Asmar revealed that he is working with actress Nadine Nassib Njeim on a new project for Ramadan 2024.

 Asmar shared on his Instagram story the news of the upcoming project and revealed that the Lebanese actress will star alongside Till Death actor Mohammad Al Ahmad. 

The upcoming Ramadan series will be produced by Cedars Art Production (Sabbah Brothers).

This will be the first time Al Ahmad and Njeim collaborate in a series. 

The 2024 Ramadan series will be titled 2024, and written by Bilal Shihadeh, and it will be a sequel for the 2020 Ramdan series titled 2020 which starred Nadine Njeim and Kosai Khouli.

Tags:Nadine Nassib NjaimMohamad al ahmad

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now