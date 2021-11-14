Nadine Njeim Opens up About Her Divorce: 'I Know the Truth'

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim has confirmed that she has the ability to defend herself, and despite the good looks that characterize her, she suffers from deep pains inside her and does not disclose it to anyone.

Nadine continued: "The request for divorce from my ex-husband was the thing I feared the most in life because of its repercussions, but according to the advantages and disadvantages, and it reached a dead end, I had to ask for it, and I made a decision that I and my children will live happily against all."

Nadine Njeim pointed out that when a woman requests a divorce, her husband uses their children as a means to pressure her in the hope of reversing her decision, commenting: "Sometimes lying happens and things are invented to break the motherhood, and in many times the law remains unjust, and the son is separated from his mother."

The Lebanese star explained that the last thing that interests her is stardom and fame, because it is one of the things that does not last, and commented: "I don't care about the gossip, although there are rumors that have no taste, what concerns me is my children."

She continued: "I fought for my children, I am silent about the truth and my right, and I can say everything and I'm not weak, but I do not speak because I respect my children, and I do not want me and my children's reputation to be on every tongue, and whoever speaks a lot is a weak person, and I know that the truth is with the court and the lawyer, and my children, and that's it.”

Najim also said: “Those who fight me are weak people, and I know very well the truth, but I'm backing down so my kids won't say I caused them problems."

She pointed out: "I am discreet, and if I were one of the people who spoke and decided to tell about my pain and the stories that upset me, I would write a book, but I do not like anyone who pities me or make people sympathize with me. I don't like being an open book, and for the sake of that, I don't respond to anything related to me, and that's why I won't please all people."