Nadine Njeim Says Goodbye to Summer in Her Own Way

Nadine Njeim shared a new Instagram post on her official account that has over 15M followers with the caption "I can’t believe that summer is Almost over… back to work… back to hassle".

In this post, the Lebanese famous actress and former Miss Lebanon, announced that her summer vacation is over and she is getting ready for work.

Nadine Njeim shared a snap from her vacation trip in which she goodbyed summer. The actress was seen wearing a hot-short and a leopard-designed crop top along with white sneakers.

Nadine Njeim as usual reveived loads of comments from her fans as the post got over 125K likes and over 1000 comments in less than 24 hours.

However, this is not the only snap Nadine Njeim shared of her summer trip; earlier, the Lebanese actress shared a photo on the beach where she was seen wearing a black bikini and enjoying some tan.

About Nadine Njeim

Nadine Nassib Njeim is a well-known Lebanese actress and beauty pageant titleholder who was elected as Miss Lebanon back in 2004. She acted in many series along with very famous Syrian starts including Abed Fahed, Kosai Khouli, and Motasem Al Nahar.

According to reports, as of 2021, Nadine Njeim is the most followed Lebanese actress on Instagram with more than 12 million followers.