Nadine Njeim shares 1st photo with fiancé

ALBAWABA - Nadine Nassib Njeim released her first photo with Nareg Narbekian right after her engagement on Feb. 5.

The Lebanese actress shared the photo on her Twitter account and wrote: "5N thank you all for your warm wishes." In the picture, Njeim is seen wearing a short black dress with a V-neck and a black jacket and her fiancé was also wearing a black t-shirt.

5N 🥰💍❤️ thank you all for your warm wishes. pic.twitter.com/Rhu7eF45Rl — Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) February 5, 2023

The couple were seen hugging each other with a small cake in front of them with the words "Happy Anniversary" written on the plate.

Njeim, mother of two; Heaven and Jovany, was celebrating her 39th birthday when her boyfriend Narbekian surprised her and proposed to her.

Njeim, who has over 15.6 million followers, shared a video of her proposal and said: "Today I was supposed to celebrate my birthday but I ended up celebrating life and love! I said yes."

In the clip, Nadine Njeim, who was wearing a short silver dress, cried and hugged Narbekian as she was surprised.