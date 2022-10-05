Nadine Won't Attend Her Brother George Al Rassi's Last Mourning

Lebanese star George Al Rassi passed away almost a month ago as a result of a tragic car accident between the border of Syria an Lebanon.

And next Saturday will mark the 40-day anniversary since he died.

Unfortunately, George's sister Nadine Al Rassi won't be attending the memorial gathering to honor her brother, as she got diagnosed with the coronavirus.

It is reported that Nadine's health is going downhill as she is unable to get out of bed, in addition to having a sore throat and fever.

With this news, it was confirmed that Nadine Al Rassi won't be attending her brother's 40 day death anniversary, as she has to stay in quarantine for at least five days, and the memorial will be held next Saturday, 8th of October.

By Alexandra Abumuhor