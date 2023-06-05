Najwa Karam romantically dated Melhem Barakat

ALBAWABA - May Hariri revealed that Lebanese singer Najwa Karam had a romantic relationship with late Lebanese singer Melhem Barakat.

In detail, May Hariri made an appearance on the show, Kitab El Shuhra with media personality, Ali Yasin, where the actress opened up about her father's passing and childhood traumas.

Hariri shared that she had a terrible childhood as her father died when she was only 8 years old, and added that she first got married when she was 12 years old.

Hariri also shocked the world as she revealed her brother tried to end her life, the actress got emotional as she talked about her brother's passing.

The Lebanese actress also stated that her ex-husband, musician Melhem Barakat had a romantic relationship with Najwa Karam, as Hariri shared: "I used to see her leave his house at 6:00 am."

She shared that if she could turn back time, she wouldn't have married Barakat, stating that he converted to Islam just to marry her, adding that he nearly shot her dead.

It is worth mentioning that May Hariri left the studio of Kitab El Shuhra after she considered that the questions were provocative.