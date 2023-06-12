Naked woman at Kanye’s birthday party stirs controversy

ALBAWABA - American singer Kanye West has been the talk of social media following controversial videos visualizing a naked woman covered with food at his birthday party.

Multiple videos and photos were shared online showing a naked woman covered with food at Kanye's birthday party. American rapper's birthday is on June 8, but the footage was shared yesterday online causing huge debate.

In the video, the song Run This Town by Rihanna and Kanye West was played in the background while the woman was seen lying on the table. Kanye's latest surprise birthday party was to celebrate his 46th birthday.

Kanye West, who was formerly married to American media personality Kim Kardashian, was widely criticized for the video from his birthday party as some slammed the video as "disgusting."

In other unconfirmed photos of women who were wearing white shirts and covered their breasts with white tape, the women also were seen with their hair shaved and had a cross sign on their forehead.

Moreover, a photo of Kanye's daughter North holding the hand of his new wife Bianca at the rapper's birthday party dazzled the internet. A video of Kanye singing while North was seen filming him was also shared online.

Kanye's new wife Bianca and his daughter North together at his birthday party. (Instagram)

North's photo was also questioned as the 9-year-old girl was seen with a "blood-like stain" on her face.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian have four children; two daughters and two sons, North (born June 15, 2013), Saint (born December 5, 2015), Chicago (born January 15, 2018), and Psalm (born May 9, 2019).