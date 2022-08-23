  1. Home
Nam Tae-Hyun's Real Reason for Leaving WINNER

Published August 23rd, 2022 - 09:28 GMT
Nam Tae-Hyun

An ex-member of the group WINNER Nam Tae-Hyun once said, "I brought my girlfriend I met at the time to WINNER's dorm."

On the 22nd, Youtuber Lee Jin-ho, an entertainment reporter, uploaded a video titled "Nam Tae-Hyun's Real Reason for Leaving YG" on his channel.

Seo Min-Jae, who recently appeared on "Heart Signal 3", said Nam Tae-Hyun used methamphetamine and assaulted her, writing "Nam Tae-Hyun is talking methamphetamine" on her SNS. 

Since then, the police, who received the report, have caused a big stir by launching an internal investigation before booking in connection with Nam Tae-Hyun's alleged drug use.

Nam Tae-Hyun made his debut as a member of WINNER in 2014 and left WINNER in November 2016. At that time, YG let Nam Tae-Hyun go without any conditions even though the contract period was five years away.

In response, Lee Jin-ho said, "This is why it was said that Nam Tae-Hyun was kicked out of YG because he was involved in a major incident," adding, "When I covered the related information, it was YG who sent Nam Tae-Hyun, and I can't talk about it."

"YG sent Nam Tae-Hyun out because his actions were too much to handle," he said.

Lee Jin-ho said, "At that time, the big and small events surrounding Nam Tae-Hyun continued, and it was revealed that YG, who could not bear it, eventually released Nam Tae-Hyun as it was disclosed that he had brought his girlfriend to the Winner's dorm."

In the past, Nam Tae-Hyun shouted to fans while Kang Seung-Yoon, a member of WINNER, was talking during the 2014 concert.

WINNER


And in 2017, he smoked in front of the audience at the Han River Nanji Festival.

 

Written by Sondos Swed 

