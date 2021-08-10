Nancy Ajram and Ed Sheeran Join a COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser For India

On Monday, a virtual fundraising event entitled We For India: Saving Lives was announced.

The three-hour Facebook-streamed event will take place on Sunday 15th of August and will raise funds for the COVID-19 relief missions of philanthropic platform Give India.

100 A-listers and musicians including Steven Spielberg, Ed Sheeran, Jay Shetty, and Sir Mick Jagger in addition to Lebanese pop sensation Nancy Ajram will join hands with prominent Bollywood stars.

The fundraiser aims to raise $3.5 million for humanitarian aid and medical equipment amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The show will also feature medical professionals who will share their experiences and urgent requirements to keep India safe.



The Livestream event will feature stand-up comedy and musical performances, immersive fitness challenges, games, and messages of support. Additional participants include Annie Lennox’s daughter and musician Lola, Academy Award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman, Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary, and more.Viewers will have the ability to donate.

Meanwhile, India's government is promising to vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of 2021.

But questions remain over whether it will have enough doses.