Nancy Ajram's Brother, Nabil, Ties the Knot in a Civil Marriage in Cyprus (Pictures)

Lebanese artist, Nabil Ajram, brother of singer Nancy Ajram, has officially announced tying the knot in a civil marriage in Cyprus.

Nabil shared the happy news with his 37k followers on Instagram, as he and the new bride were getting married in a civil ceremony, and captioned the picture 'my wife'.

In another footage, the newlyweds were dancing to a romantic song on Larnaca beach, Cyprus, as Nabil wrote: 'I have loved you for a thousand years I’ll love you for a thousand more.'

The new bride's name is Nai Zeidan, and according to her Instagram bio, she works as a pharmacist.

In December last year, Nabil joked and wrote on his hand 'I said yes'.

Nabil bid farewell to celibacy in a family-bachelor dinner in the presence of his parents and two sisters, Nadine and Nancy; Nadine posted pictures of the dinner on her Instagram account.

It is scheduled that Nancy Ajram will perform at her brother's wedding, which will be held in Lebanon at a later time.

Nabil Ajram had entered the music industry and presented a group of music videos with director Jad Sawaya, who had also become his business manager.

Later, Nabil decided to stay out of the spotlight for years, then he returned as a composer and worked with several stars, including his sister Nancy Ajram.

Nabil Ajram was known for his song Lesh Ma'azbni (Why Do You Torture Me), because it caused a sensation when he appeared half naked in the music video, and exposed him to sharp criticism, such as 'he wanted to take the highway to fame.'

Nabil Ajram was born in Ashrafieh area in Beirut, Lebanon. He has two sisters, writer Nadine Ajram and artist Nancy Ajram.