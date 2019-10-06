Nassif Zaytoun Triggers a Flood of Criticism of Rawan Bin Hussain!

After the success of the song Farqouni (They Left Me) by Star Academy Syrian winner Nassif Zaytoun, Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain came under criticism but she did not keep quiet.





Via a video Bin Hussain posted on Snapchat, she responded to all critics of her role in Nassif's clip stating that she appeared in aesthetic scenes only, and not as an actress.

The young Kuwaiti woman explained that she asked to appear in the video in this particular context. She said: "I am a beauty blogger and display makeup and hair products. I'm not an actress or a model in a clip, and I cannot appear as an actress, so I decided that all my scenes to be aesthetic only aesthetic, as if I'm shooting for my own account on Instagram, or in a photoshoot".

Rawan was pleased, however, with the praise she received from Nassif's fans, following a clip the singer released of Faraqouni in an Iraqi dialect in celebration of his 31st birthday.

