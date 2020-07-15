Nassif Zeytoun Debuts His Inner Can Yaman.. Watch

Syrian artist Nassif Zeytoun adopted a new look with long locks and bushier beard.

Zeytoun shared his new look pictures with his 4.8 million followers on Instagram, as he also seemed to have gained some extra pounds, which were obvious on his cheeks.

The audience interacted with the new look of the Syrian artist, as some flirted with it, stressing that it suits him, and some criticized him, considering that his old looks had given him some seriousness.

Some commentators couldn't help but notice that Nassif looked like a copy of Turkish actor Can Yaman, as he now shares Yaman's previous look of long tresses and bushy beard, wondering if Nassif has copied Can's old style.