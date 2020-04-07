Nassif Zeytoun Taken?! Rumor Has It; He Proposed to This Syrian Actress

Yesterday, social media was filled with news of Syrian Star Academy alum Nassif Zeytoun's engagement.

@mohamd_alsaad account tweeted: "Is there still anyone who haven't learned that Nassif proposed to Haya?" referring to Syrian actress Haya Maraachli.

ضل احد ماعرف انو ناصيف زيتون خطب هيا مرعشلي 💍☻🙂 pic.twitter.com/e3Duwb2LTB — mohamd.alsaad (@mohamd_alsaad) April 5, 2020

Until now, news of the engagement has not been confirmed, as neither Nassif nor Haya commented or denied it.

هو ناصيف زيتون خطب هيا مرعشلي !! — āβu tϊмĕ ||🍁 (@abu_taim93) April 5, 2020

Haya Maraachli