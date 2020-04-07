Nassif Zeytoun Taken?! Rumor Has It; He Proposed to This Syrian Actress

Yesterday, social media was filled with news of Syrian Star Academy alum Nassif Zeytoun's engagement.
@mohamd_alsaad account tweeted: "Is there still anyone who haven't learned that Nassif proposed to Haya?" referring to Syrian actress Haya Maraachli.
ضل احد ماعرف انو ناصيف زيتون خطب هيا مرعشلي 💍☻🙂 pic.twitter.com/e3Duwb2LTB— mohamd.alsaad (@mohamd_alsaad) April 5, 2020
Until now, news of the engagement has not been confirmed, as neither Nassif nor Haya commented or denied it.
هو ناصيف زيتون خطب هيا مرعشلي !!— āβu tϊмĕ ||🍁 (@abu_taim93) April 5, 2020
Haya Maraachli
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)