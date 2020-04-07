Nassif Zeytoun Taken?! Rumor Has It; He Proposed to This Syrian Actress

  1. Home
Published April 7th, 2020 - 09:30 GMT
Nassif Zeytoun

Yesterday, social media was filled with news of Syrian Star Academy alum Nassif Zeytoun's engagement.

@mohamd_alsaad account tweeted: "Is there still anyone who haven't learned that Nassif proposed to Haya?" referring to Syrian actress Haya Maraachli.

Until now, news of the engagement has not been confirmed, as neither Nassif nor Haya commented or denied it.

