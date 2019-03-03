Nawal Al Zoghbi Accused of This STRANGE Surgery to Remain Forever THIN

Nawal Al Zoghbi was a guest on 'Hamad Show' program (Source: nawalelzoghbi - Instagram)

Nawal Al-Zoghbi was surprised when she was asked to talk about a rumored strange cosmetic surgery she had supposedly performed 18 years ago in order to remain slim.

Nawal Al Zoghbi was a guest on 'Hamad Show' program and the presenter asked her directly about the rumor that has been circulating for about 18 years now . She was shocked and surprised and did not really understand the question at first about the rumor that has been circulating for nearly 18 years. That was when presenter Hamad Qalam asked her directly if she got rid of some ribs from her rib cage.

Al Zoghbi, who is known for her remarkable charm and her remarkable taste in clothes laughed a lot as soon as she knew about the rumor, then responded in a funny way by standing and counting the ribs she has in her rib cage in front of the studio audience.