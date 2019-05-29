Nawal Al Zoghbi's Daughter Tia Deeb in Bikini

Tia Deeb, the daughter of Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi, posted a new picture, appearing in a bikini and sitting on the beach, as she seems to spent a good day under the hot sun.





Tia Deeb grew up with an openminded mindset yet with limits, as Nawal raised her daughter and made sure she gets proper education and to be respectful, after she devoted her life to her children after separation from her ex husband, and refused to be with another man to be able to keep them because she considers them are all her life.

Many people think that Tia postes daring images, but in Lebanon freedom of the other opinion is respected, and what the young woman is doing does not seem to be going beyond the red line, and many girls from Tia's generation are doing what she is doing and posting similar pictures.

Tia is beautiful and elegant and is considered one of the most beautiful daughters of middle eastern stars, and even surpasses them all with her beauty.