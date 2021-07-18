Nawal El-Zoghbi Admitted to Hospital After Suffering Food Posioning in Syria Concert

Last Friday, Lebanese songstress Nawal El-Zoghbi flew to Syria to throw a concert the next day.

The golden star dazzled in a white jumpsuit by Labourjoisie and picked the bun updo for her brunette tresses, even her daughter Tia Dib loved the look and commented "prettiest".

Unfortunately, the night didn't go as expected as Nawal had a health incident that almost cancelled the concert.

El-Zoghbi felt fatigue before going up on stage as a result of food poisoning, but medical teams took the appropriate measures and provided Nawal with the required assistance to help her hold the concert, as Nawal refused to cancel it.

According to Nawal El-Zoghbi's PR office, the Elli Tmanito hitmaker returned to Lebanon at dawn on Saturday, and was immediately admitted to Al-Roum Hospital, where she received the necessary medical care and a "serum" that helped gather her strength and be discharge at ten o'clock the same morning.

The statement added that the doctor asked to monitor El-Zoghbi's condition, stressing that she is currently in good health.

Nawal El-Zoghbi has performed a concert in Sednaya, after two years of absence. The last concert she threw in Syrian was with artist Ziad Burji.