Ne-Yo and His Wife Are Over And Ready to Divorce

Ne-Yo, 40, confirmed his split from Smith during a clip of the Private Talk with Alexis Texas podcast published Sunday.

Ne-Yo and Smith married in February 2016 and have two sons, Shaffer, 3, and Roman, 20 months. Ne-Yo also has daughter Madilyn, 9, and son Mason, 8, with his ex-partner, Monyetta Shaw.

"It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," Ne-Yo said of Smith.

"It's not a sad thing," he added. "Long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her."

Ne-Yo said he and Smith decided to separate as they struggle with their respective personal issues.

"Long story short, she's got demons just like everybody else, just like me," the star said. "We realize that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married."

"With that being said," that's that, that's the end of the chapter, not the end of the book," he added. "Like I said, that's the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We're gonna be family forever."

Rumors circulated this month that Ne-Yo and Smith intend to file for divorce.

Ne-Yo alluded to "bumps and bruises" in his marriage in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve in December, but said he and Smith were "perfect for each other."

"Headed into the new year wit a RIDER. 2019 had its bumps and bruises, yea sure. But it's not about the difficulty, it's about ones ability to realize when something is worth fighting for and ones willingness to push thru to the potential greatness of a situation," the singer wrote.

"There's not such thing as perfect, a lesson we both have had to learn and lock in. But perfect for each other is a real thing. And that's you and me," he said. "Big plans for 2020 baby! But regardless of what happens 2020 will be absolutely AMAZING so long as you're by my side. I love you @itscrystalsmith."

Ne-Yo released the holiday album Another Kind of Christmas in October.

He serves as a judge on the NBC reality competition World of Dance, which was renewed for a fourth season in May.