Nelly Karim Is ENGAGED! See Her Fiancé

Yesterday, Egyptian actress Nelly Karim posted a picture on Instagram Stories holding a mysterious man's hand without revealing his face or identity.

The picture came after Nelly denied marriage news, but she didn't say anything about not being in a relationship.

Late yesterday, Karim revealed that the hand in the picture was for businessman Omar Islam, and that they've been in a relationship for a year and a half.

She revealed to Masrawy that they're now engaged and waiting for Coronavirus crisis to end to get married.

It was reported recently that Nelly had already married businessman Omar Islam, one of Amr Diab's close friends, and Nelly denied the news in previous statements, saying: "How will you celebrate in these circumstances?"

Nelly Karim got married twice in the past, the first time was when she was 16 years old and gave birth to her sons Karim and Youssef, then she married nutrition expert Hani Abulnaga and gave birth to her daughters Celia and Kinda. The couple got separated in 2015.