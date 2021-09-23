Neslihan Atagül Adored in Murat Dalkılıç Concert.. Will She Co-Star With Çağatay Ulusoy? (Video)

Turkish singer-songwriter, Murat Dalkılıç, 38, took the stage last night at Harbiye Open Air.

Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu and his wife, talented actress Neslihan Atagül, were among those who came to listen to the famous singer.

Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu have stormed in the fun night, drawing attention with their singing and dancing to Dalkılıç's music, also with their romance.

Sharing the colorful moments from the concert on her social media account, Neslihan Atagül looked into the eyes of her husband and sang. The couple was very pleasant, and they also gave a message that everything is fine.

Hard Days Are Behind

Neslihan Atagül, who suffered from Leaky Gut Syndrome and was treated in the past months, took a break from sets.

The beautiful actress, who left the hard days behind, said that her health was good.

“I am much better, I am in order. All my life I have to pay attention to my eating order. Since I have just recovered, I will gradually bring back sports into my life. I don't tire myself too much."

I Experienced Something Serious

When asked when she will return to the set, Atagül said, “I'm resting, I don't know what to say now... I'm resting, not staying away. I had something serious. I am waiting for it to pass completely.”

Neslihan Atagül or Özge Gürel? Who Will Co-Star With Çağatay Ulusoy?

In partnership with Turkish psychiatrist Gülseren Budaıcıoğlu and film producer Onur Güvenatam, a TV series signed by OGM Pictures is blowing like a storm on the screen. Budaıcıoğlu's stories deeply affected the audience.

The big success started with My Home My Destiny and continued with Masumlar Apartmanı (Innocent Apartments), Kırmızı Oda (The Red Room) and Chrysalis (Camdaki Kız - the Girl in the Glass).

A new television series is coming from OGM Pictures, which is also the producer of Netflix series Atiye (The Gift). But this time, tv8 will be the channel on which the project will be broadcast on.

Last season, My Home My Destiny and The Red Room were the most ambitious projects of the channel. The Red Room continues in a new season. Now a sibling series is coming with it.

Journalist Birsen Altuntaş has announced the new show starring Çağatay Ulusoy.

In addition, the issue of who will accompany the famous actor in this series came to the fore.

Backstage information says that there are two important female actresses are being focused on. One of these names is Neslihan Atagül and the other one is Özge Gürel.

Both artists have proven themselves in their roles. It seems that with Çağatay Ulusoy, both of them can bring out a strong energy and be compatible.

Neslihan Atagül last appeared in the series Sefirin Kızı and said goodbye to the show in February due to health problems. Özge Gürel, on the other hand, did not appear in a project after the TV series Mr. Wrong in 2020.