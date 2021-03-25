Neslihan Atagül and Burak Özçivit TOGETHER AGAIN as Wax Figures in Uzbekistan.. Check Them Out

When two stars Neslihan Atagül and Burak Özçivit get together, they cause a frenzy among fans.

And this time they went all the way from Turkey to Uzbekistan but as wax figures in the celebrity museum of Tashkent City Park.

Pictures of the figures went viral on social media with followers pouring the museum with praises for the amazing designs of the figures.

On Instagram, Tashkent City Park shared the pictures with their 118k followers.

At first, they captioned it with a scene from Neslihan and Burak's series Endless Love.

They wrote: 'To this day, I have never been afraid of anything ... And now I’m afraid of losing you ... and you know it. Do you know how much I love you, will you marry me? Nihon, will you marry me?'

They continued: 'Kemal and Nihon's love story has attracted millions of viewers around the world. The dramatic scenes in the plot, the real performance of the actors and the interpersonal relationships that have always been relevant - have spread beyond the borders of Turkey, capturing the hearts of thousands of women.'



Tashkent City Park added: 'Figures of Kamol and Nihon (Burak Özçivit and Neslihan Atagül), the leading actors of the series Endless Love, were presented at the Museum of Stars in the park. These figures are very close to reality, they show almost invisible holes in the skin and the smallest hairs. There is no doubt that the similarities between the characters and the actors are as if Kemal and Nihan were standing in front of you.'