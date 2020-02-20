Neslihan Atagül Beats Her Husband Kadir DoğUlu With Her Hit Series Sefirin KıZı & Goes to No.1 in Turkey!

Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül swept away all of her colleagues this week, after her hit series Sefirin KıZı (Daughter of the Ambassador) maintained its top viewership among all other shows that aired on Tuesday evening.

Her work achieved an 11 percent viewership rate, which means that her series is a huge hit, unlike her husband actor Kadir DoğUlu whose series Vuslat suffered a thunderous fall, achieving less than 1.5 percent viewership.

Kadir is in a critical situation, and his series might be withdrawn due to its extremely poor performance. Previous episodes had previously declined to 2 percent while the most recent episode didn't even reap in 1 percent on Tuesday.

Despite the fierce competition and his wife's victory, both Neslihan and Kadir encourage each other, and the Turkish star has said more than once that he is proud of Atagül and the success of her work, assuring that he doesn't get angry when she outperforms him.