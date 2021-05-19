Neslihan Atagül Worries Fans In Her Latest Appearance.. Picture

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 19th, 2021 - 09:08 GMT
Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül, who played the leading role in Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter), said goodbye to the series due to health problems. 

Neslihan Atagül was diagnosed with Leaky Bowel Syndrome last February which required her to rest, so she was forced to leave the show.

After a while, she explained to those who were worried about her and told them: "My treatment continues, I will be better as I rest".

However, Atagül's last image has worried fans.

Neslihan Atagül, who spent quarantine with her husband, Turkish actor Kadir Doğulu, shared an image yesterday without makeup.

The swelling under Atagül's eyes has caught followers' attention and frightened his loved ones.

Neslihan Atagül hasta ince sızdıran bağırsak sendromu

