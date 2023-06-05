Neslihan Atagül shines in sexy silk mini-dress

ALBAWABA - Neslihan Atagül left a little to the imagination in a new series of pictures she shared on her socials.

Turkish actress, Neslihan Atagül donned a silky blue mini dress and raised the temperature on social media, she showed off her new outfits in a car photoshoot.

The actress also posted a close-up video showcasing her simple makeup and flawless skin.

She penned the post: "Where were we?"

The post comes after rumors claimed Neslihan Atagül and her husband, Kadir Doğulu have separated, despite the actress denying the news, fans don't seem to believe it.

One user commented on the star's post and wrote: "These poses look like divorce poses. Soon the news of separation will come. How many years have you been married? We have never seen you like this."