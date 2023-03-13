Neslihan videographed naked in the shower

ALBAWABA - A video went viral that shows Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül looking naked while she takes a shower.

But the star was wearing a skin-tight outfit with the color of her skin, and many thought it was all of her body fully naked.

The video is from Netflix's Oh Belinda's first trailer, where Neslihan Atagül plays the lead role.

Netflix shared that the air date for the movie will be April 7, 2023, that is, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The new Turkish work is based on an old Turkish movie named Aaahh Belinda and was first shown in 1986.

The trailer of Oh Belinda caused great controversy as some were shocked due to a shower scene presented by Atagül.

Even though Atagül was wearing a skin-tight outfit, many criticized her appearance claiming it is inappropriate, especially since it will air during Ramadan.

The film tells the story of a girl who participates in a shampoo commercial, however, her life turns upside down when she finds herself stuck in a life that is not hers.

She finds herself stuck in the life of a traditional woman who works at home and takes care of her children, a life that she rejected in the past, and tries to find a way out and understand the truth of what happened to her.