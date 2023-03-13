  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Neslihan videographed naked in the shower

Neslihan videographed naked in the shower

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 13th, 2023 - 07:01 GMT
Neslihan videographed naked in the shower
Oh Belinda caused great controversy (via AFP)
Highlights
The trailer of Oh Belinda caused great controversy as some were shocked due to a shower scene presented by Atagül.

ALBAWABA - A video went viral that shows Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül looking naked while she takes a shower.

Also ReadNeslihan has outrages conditions for projectsNeslihan has outrages conditions for projects

But the star was wearing a skin-tight outfit with the color of her skin, and many thought it was all of her body fully naked.

The video is from Netflix's Oh Belinda's first trailer, where Neslihan Atagül plays the lead role. 

Netflix shared that the air date for the movie will be April 7, 2023, that is, during the holy month of Ramadan. 

The new Turkish work is based on an old Turkish movie named Aaahh Belinda and was first shown in 1986.

The trailer of Oh Belinda caused great controversy as some were shocked due to a shower scene presented by Atagül.

Also ReadNeslihan has outrages conditions for projectsAnd That's a Wrap! Neslihan Atagül's 'Aaahh Belinda' Finishes Filming

Even though Atagül was wearing a skin-tight outfit, many criticized her appearance claiming it is inappropriate, especially since it will air during Ramadan.

The film tells the story of a girl who participates in a shampoo commercial, however, her life turns upside down when she finds herself stuck in a life that is not hers. 

She finds herself stuck in the life of a traditional woman who works at home and takes care of her children, a life that she rejected in the past, and tries to find a way out and understand the truth of what happened to her.

Tags:Neslihan AtagülTurkish starsNetflixTurkish drama

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...