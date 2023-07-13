Nesreen Tafesh divorces her husband again

ALBAWABA - Nesreen Tafesh and her husband Sherif Sharqawi get divorced for the second time.

Artist Nesreen Tafesh announced her divorce from her Yoga instructor husband Sherif Sharqawi for the second time.

On July 13, Tafesh shared the news with her Instagram followers, she wrote: "I am officially divorced, It was peaceful and quiet, I ask for everyone to respect my privacy."

Earlier in November of 2022, Sharqawi and Tafesh announced they separated after only five months of marriage, their split lasted for six months

And in May of 2023, the pair revealed they have reconciled.

Sharqawi shared on his Instagram page that he got back together with Tafesh, and Tafesh went on to confirm that they got back together.

Sharqawi wrote: "She is the home to my heart, and light to my soul, she is where the heart opens and my brain stops, she is my Eden."

He added: " I am divinely blessed to have her, I always loved her and will love her and protect her eternally, may the divine bless the union, this love as it's always connected and protected."

Nisreen Tafesh also shared a picture where she appeared holdings hands with her husband, she wrote: "Eternity."