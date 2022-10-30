Nesreen Tafesh's husband hugs 2 women in bikinis

A new picture trended all over social media that shows Nisreen Tafesh's husband Sherif Sharkawy pictured hugging two women in bikinis.

The picture circulated around social media causing controversy, and raising questions between viewers regarding Nisreen's reaction to Sherif's latest appearance.

Some sources claim that Nisreen Tafesh was the one who actually took the picture, other sources state that the pair are actually vacationing separately away from each other.

Earlier, rumors spread around claiming that the couple have actually separated because Nisreen had deleted all the pictures they had of each other, and now, with Sherif's latest picture with the two women in their bikinis have swirled back the rumors.