Netflix MENA Defends "Jenn" Cast

Jinn is a young adult supernatural show that follows the story of a group of young Jordanians trying to stop a Jinn (Demon) from ruining their world while experiencing emerging romances.

The five episodes caused an intense backlash as Jordanians felt offended by what they claimed to be “bold language” and lewd scenes that violate “public morals”. According to the Jordan Times, the Amman prosecutor’s office announced they were launching an investigation in order to take further action.

يا سوادة وجهي قال كنت أروج لفيلم #جن أول ما سمعت عنه وأستناه وقال انبسطت إنه وصلنا للعالمية! الله يسود وجوههم — ghada al sheikh غادة الشيخ (@GhadaSheikh) June 13, 2019

ما توقعت مسلسل جن يكون بهالقذارة لدرجة بتفوق على GOT من ناحية الألفاظ النابية — عُـديّ بـطاينـِة 🇯🇴 (@Odai_Bataineh) June 13, 2019

The uproar led Jordan’s media commission to issue a statement explaining that they have no control over Netflix productions since it is not a local broadcaster.