Netflix Shares the First Look at Ryan Murphy Series

Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new Ryan Murphy series Hollywood.

The streaming service shared first look photos Thursday featuring Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, Jake Picking, Samara Weaving and Laura Harrier.

One photo shows Criss, Pope, Corenswet and Picking wearing matching uniforms. Another depicts Weaving and Harrier wearing furs and red ensembles at a gas station.

"A limited series about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers (@DarrenCriss @corenswet @jrmypope @LauraHarrier @Sweaving & Jake Picking) in post-World War II Hollywood trying to make it in Tinseltown -- no matter the cost," the post reads.

Netflix also posted other photos featuring Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Dylan McDermott and Jim Parsons, saying the show "offers a unique glimpse inside Hollywood's Golden Age and spotlights the unfair systems and biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day."

Another post features other scenes from the series.

"Hollywood aims to expose and examine decades-old power dynamics, and reveal what the entertainment landscape might look like today if they had been dismantled," the caption reads.

Netflix previously shared a poster and a premiere date, May 1, for Hollywood.

Hollywood is a limited series that Murphy has described as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown." Criss previously said the show is a "period piece" that is "young and optimistic."

Murphy is known for creating the series Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Pose. He was to receive the Vito Russo Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, which were canceled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.