Never-Seen-Before Picture of Hande Erçel and Burcu Özberk.. Check It Out!

Famous actresses Burcu Özberk and Hande Erçel have been close friends for a long time.

And today, they've shared a photograph that was taken years ago and was never seen before.

Burcu Özberk and Hande Erçel's popularity has increased in the recent period. The two had co-starred in Güneşin Kızları (Daughters of the Sun) series, one of the most popular shows in 2015.

Thanks to this series, they made a big break in their careers and were promoted to lead roles.

The two artists, who also gained a huge fan base thanks to the series, became so popular to the point that they are being followed with every step they take.

But this series did not bring them work only, but also friendship.

Burcu Özberk and Hande Erçel have been very close friends since "Girls of the Sun", and they call each other "My Twin".

Calling each other best friends, Burcu Özberk said: " We have not been able to meet for a long time. But I think it is great to know that there is someone who understands and listens to you at the end of the phone."

She added: "Also, I was alone when I came here. Hande was living with her sister Gamze. We made a very nice friendship. It is necessary not to forget these kinds of things."

But a photo that they both forgot long ago came out today and reminded everyone of their friendship.

Burcu Özberk, who shared the picture with the note " Aaah my heart ", has not received any response from Hande Erçel yet.