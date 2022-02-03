A New 2022 Show for Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir?

Popular actor Can Yaman, who currently shines in the series Mr. Wrong on VOYO, is preparing quite a few projects for his fans this year.

Can Yaman will finally start filming the long-awaited Sandokan series, and he is working on another new project, in which he is to reunite with his co-star from the hit Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird/DayDreamer), Demet Özdemir.

Can Yaman Projects

C'è posta per te

Can Yaman, who moved to Italy a year ago, was the third guest of the popular Italian television program C'è posta per te. According to Turkish media, the popular actor received a payment of 100,000 euros for participating in the program. Since the star is bound by the contract, the exact value of course remains a trade secret.



Viola Come Il Mare

On March 6, the actor's Italian fans will be able to watch the first episode of Yaman's new Italian series Viola come il mare (translated as Purple as the Sea), based on Simone Tanzini's book 'Do you know summer?'

The story revolves around crime, and the action is intertwined with elements of comedy and murder. Can's co-star is Italian actress Francesca Chillemi, who stepped into the shoes of Viola, a brilliant television journalist. For 32-year-old Can, this will be a serious test, which will also show how well he is doing in the Italian show business and how well he speaks Italian.

Sandokan

The actor has been preparing for several months for the challenging role of his next big project, Sandokan series. The filming of the series was planned immediately after last summer, but (also due to the pandemic) it was postponed to the summer of 2022. The Turkish star has already put a lot of effort into a big role, as he gave loyal followers on social media insights into preparations and numerous trainings, which require good physical and fitness.

A New Project With Demet Özdemir?

But that's not all. Can, who is currently one of the most popular Turkish stars in the world, is arranging for another project, reporting 24ur.com. This year, he is expected to start filming a new series under the auspices of Turkish production house Ay Yapim, which will be broadcast on one of the streaming platforms. The agreements are expected to start very soon, and Can will have to travel to Turkey in the coming days.

There were very loud rumors that his teammate in the project is Demet Özdemir, a colleague from the hit Erkenci Kuş. It's no secret that there is wonderful chemistry between them, with which they instantly won over increasingly demanding viewers. If they play together again, their fans will be overjoyed, and there will probably be no need to fear for viewership.

Thus, Yaman will be employed in both Turkish and Italian projects almost all year round. In addition, he has extended his contract with the Italian pasta brand De Cecco, so he is also waiting to shoot new commercials.