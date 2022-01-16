A New Book About Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel's Sen Çal Kapımı

A publishing house in Italy is preparing to publish a novel based on the love of Eda and Serkan, and this will remain an interesting memory in the history of the series.

The TV series project called Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door/Love Is In The Air), which started broadcasting on Fox TV screens as a summer series and brought new episodes to the audience, had great success and was at the top of the magazine agenda for a long time.

While the project was appreciated by the audience for the harmony of Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel's acting skills, the performances of the actors were also appreciated.

The actors, who gave life to the characters named Eda and Serkan, matched each other for a long time and then started to be together. The fact that the two famous actors were lovers made the series more remarkable, and the series was watched with curiosity with its new episodes.

The project, which is on the screens in the romantic comedy genre, has achieved significant success and received high viewing rates abroad. The show in Turkey is over, but in most countries, the project is watched by a large number of viewers. It was learned that the project was broadcast in 85 countries, and the production attracted attention with its success.

The romantic comedy series, Sen Çal Kapımı, which drags the audience after it in every country it is broadcast, is also frequently mentioned on social media. The series, which helped two actors, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, become popular names around the world, reached high ratings. From time to time, the series still continues to be a hot topic on social media and is appreciated for its high viewing rates from different countries.

The last news about the series came from Italy, and comments were made that the project was a first. Sen Çal Kapımı, which is among the domestic productions sold abroad, became the subject of a book in Italy and the series made a name for itself with this success.

A publishing house published a novel based on the love of Eda and Serkan, and this has remained an interesting memory in the history of the series. The title of the book, which will be put on sale in all bookstores in Italy as of January 18, has been announced as Love is in the Air.