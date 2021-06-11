New LGBTQ Shows Prepared to Celebrate Pride Month

LGBTQ characters and storylines continue to enter the television landscape, bringing more diverse voices to dramas, comedies and more.

Shows like Will & Grace, Queer As Folk and The L Word have led the way for more representation, especially in the last few years.

While there is still plenty of room for more LGBTQ representation, here is a list of some of the newest television shows that represent the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride Month.

'Love, Victor' -- Hulu

This spinoff of film Love, Simon follows new character Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) who hails from a Puerto Rican and Colombian-American family and comes out as gay. The show explores how the teenager discovers what being gay means to him and how it affects his relationship with his family. Love, Victor Season 2 arrives Friday on Hulu.

'Master of None' Season 3 -- Netflix

Lena Waithe's Denise takes over the lead role for Master of None Season 3 after her character stole the show in a Season 2 episode about coming out to her family during Thanksgiving. Denise's relationship with her partner Alicia, portrayed by Naomi Ackie, takes center stage in Season 3 while original star Aziz Ansari takes a step back as director. Waithe also penned the script with Ansari. Season 3 premiered in May.



'We're Here' -- HBO

Former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley help a group of small-town residents prepare for a one-night drag show in this six-episode reality series. The cast travels to Gettysburg, Pa.; Twin Falls, Idaho; Farmington, N.M.; and Ruston, La., in the first season. We're Here has been renewed for a second season.

'Euphoria' -- HBO Max

Zendaya stars in this drama that follows a group of teens as they struggle with addiction, identity and relationship issues. Zendaya's Rue enters in a relationship with transgender girl Jules, portrayed by Hunter Schafer. The series has expanded to include two special episodes before the arrival of Season 2, one of which focuses on Jules that was co-written and co-executive produced by Schafer. Euphoria Season 1 and the two special episodes are available on HBO Max.



'The L Word: Generation Q' -- Showtime

The legacy of The L Word continues in this revival series, which features original cast members Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey reuniting alongside a set of all-new characters. The L Word: Generation Q reflects how society has changed regarding LGBTQ issues following the finale of The L Word in 2009 and depicts modern concerns in the LGBTQ community. Season 2 is coming to Showtime on Aug. 6.

'Hightown' -- Starz

Monica Raymund is LGBTQ National Marine Fisheries Service agent Jackie Quiñones in Hightown, which gave Starz one of its best series premieres across the Starz App and OTT platforms. Jackie Quiñones is investigating a murder and an opioid epidemic in Cape Cod Bay after she stumbles across a corpse on the beach. Starz has renewed Hightown for a second season.

'Harley Quinn' -- HBO Max

DC Comics anti-hero Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) steps out of the shadow of her ex The Joker and starts to carve out her own legacy in Gotham City with the help of her best friend Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell). Things turn romantic between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy with the duo coming to terms with their feelings as they enter into a same-sex relationship. HBO Max has renewed Harley Quinn for a third season.

'Twenties' -- BET

Waithe created this comedy series, which is based on her career and romantic struggles after moving to Los Angeles. Jonica T. Gibbs plays lead Hattie, a queer Black woman that is loosley based on Waithe. Hattie spends time with her two straight best friends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they chase their dreams together in Los Angeles. Twenties has been renewed for a second season.

'Special' -- Netflix

Creator and star Ryan O'Connell presents this comedy-drama, which is based on his memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. O'Connell portrays a fictionalized version of himself, a gay man with cerebral palsy named Ryan Hayes who wants to branch out from his confined existence. The second season of Special came to Netflix in May.

'Legendary' -- HBO Max

Ballroom competition series Legendary features ballroom houses battling one another in fashion and dance challenges, including vogueing to win a cash prize. Dashaun Wesley hosts with Megan Thee Stallion, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil and Law Roach as judges. Season 2 of Legendary is available on HBO Max.

'Feel Good' -- Netflix

Comedian Mae Martin stars as a fictionalized version of herself living in London as she struggles with addiction and her relationship with girlfriend George, played by Charlotte Ritchie in Feel Good. Martin co-created the series, which also explores her character's journey to sobriety as she enters rehab. Feel Good Season 2 is available on Netflix.