New Mega Project for Disney+ Starring Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir and Hande Erçel

Published February 8th, 2022 - 01:46 GMT
Disney+ İçin Yeni Mega Proje Başrollerini Can Yaman, Demet Özdemir ve Hande Erçel'in paylaştığı

A new move came after Disney Plus, which continues its preparations to start broadcasting in Turkey.

According to Akşam newspaper, Disney Plus is preparing a project with Hande Erçel, Can Yaman, and Demet Özdemir. The action was taken to make the life of Barış Manço and Kemal Sunal a semi-documentary film.

Disney Plus has already made a big splash as it prepares to enter the Turkish market. With Disney Plus, famous names such as Halit Ergenç, Aras Bulut İynemli, Engin Akyürek, Can Yaman, Şahan Gökbakar, Pınar Deniz, Buğra Gülsoy, Demet Özdemir, İrem Helvacıoğlu, and Hande Erçel have started the preparations for their new projects.

According to the news of Birsen Altuntaş; Disney Plus, which will shoot a magnificent launch movie with the names it has made a deal with, is also preparing to sign an important project.

Türkiye'de Disney Plus Nasıl İzlenir?

INTERVIEWS WILL BE HELD WITH THE FAMILY OF BARIŞ MANÇO AND KEMAL SUNAL

The platform, which will make a documentary series, set out with two legendary names from the world of cinema and music. Interviews will be held with the families of the two famous names for the project that will tell the story of Barış Manço and Kemal Sunal.

Tags:Can YamanDemet ÖzdemirHande ErçelDisney+Turkey

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

