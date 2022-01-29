The Reason Why Hande Erçel Turned Down Disney+ Offer

According to some rumors Hande Erçel would have rejected the starring role in the Disney+ series, to avoid sharing the set with her rumored ex-boyfriend, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin.

It seems that the rejection of the part for an "ambitious" love scene could be just an excuse. According to some, the actress would have "been afraid" of acting alongside Kerem, given that there is an ongoing crisis between them.



Hande Erçel at the Center of Gossip in Turkey

Several rumors have been circulating around Hande Erçel in recent days. Not only for the alleged separation with Kerem Bürsin, but also for the skipped project with Disney Plus.

In fact, it is rumored that the actress has decided to give up the lead role in the new series Dünya'yla Benim Aramda (Between the World and Me) produced by MF Production, due to a "quite ambitious" love scene in the script and that the screenwriter Pınar Bulut would have refused to eliminate.

The leading role would later be passed to Demet Özdemir who, despite the "rough" scene, would have decided to take part in the TV series.

Among the Turkish media, however, the first doubts are beginning to surface. Why should Demet Özdemir have agreed to shoot a scene deemed uncomfortable for her career? Especially since in Turkish television, the slightly more intimate scenes are also banned and very often the government intervenes on editorial choices, even making fines.

For some, the scenes do not add up and according to the press, Hande's refusal is not connected to the love scene, but to Kerem Bürsin.

Disney Plus Has Always Preferred Kerem Bürsin as the Protagonist of the Series

As is well known, Kerem Bürsin will be one of the male protagonists of Dünya'yla Benim Aramda, and even his name only appeared after Hande's alleged refusal.

In fact, initially, it seems that the role of the male protagonist was assigned to Buğra Gülsoy, but according to some rumors Disney Plus officials, from the beginning, have always preferred Kerem to Buğra.

So, according to the rumors of the Turkish media, Hande Erçel would have turned down the part not for the love scene, but for the possible presence of Kerem in the cast as the male protagonist.

For some, this hypothesis could be considered plausible, given that the crisis between "Hanker" and the castings for the series took place almost simultaneously.

The Turkish press considers Hande's refusal for a love scene to be quite "illogical" and in the meantime, there are no further updates on the alleged breakup with Kerem. There is still talk of some "disagreements" within the couple, but neither confirmation nor denial arrives from those directly involved. The two continue to follow each other on social media and keep all the memories of their relationship in their respective galleries.