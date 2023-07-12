Newspaper leaks photo of mother of Ronaldo's son

ALBAWABA - A Spanish newspaper allegedly claim to know who is the real mother of football star Cristiano Ronaldo's first son.

Mundo Deportivo newspaper shared earlier a photo of an ex-Ronaldo girlfriend allegedly saying that she really looks like his eldest son, Cristiano Jr, who was born in June 2010, and could be his mother.

Cristiano Jr was born in California, the United States and since then people have been rumoring about who is his real mother as the football star never talked about her.

The Spanish newspaper wrote: "The woman in the picture looks like Ronaldo's son." However, it added that all the things that have been circulating on social media are not proven and could be false claims.

On the other hand, earlier the British newspaper "The Mirror" revealed that the real mother of Ronaldo's first son is a mystery, however, it was a 20-year-old British student who met the football star once and got pregnant when he was a player with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, The Mirror added that Ronaldo has agreed with the woman to keep her identity as a secret including her family adding that he allegedly paid her around 10 million euros.

Furthermore, the Portuguese football player said that his son Cristiano Jr doesn't know who his real mother is, but he said that he will tell him about her whenever his child grows up enough to hear the truth.