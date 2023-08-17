Neymar has outrageous demands for joining Saudi's Al Hilal

ALBAWABA - Footballer Neymar has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal, but the athlete had a few demands in order to join the team.

It has been reported that Neymar demanded a mansion with 25 rooms, a swimming pool, three saunas, eight housekeepers, nine cars, and all expenses paid for travel, restaurants, and hotels. He will be entitled to a private jet that will accompany him wherever he travels.

The player asked for a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX, and a Lamborghini Huracan for himself, four Mercedes G Wagons for his team, and a Mercedes van with a personal driver.

Another specific demand made by Neymar is that he asked for his refrigerator to always be filled with Acai juice and Guarana drinks. He also asked for a sous chef to help his personal Brazilian chef.

The athlete is allegedly set to make $351 million during his two-year contract with the football team, but it is not confirmed if all his requests were granted.

Neymar's new contract with Saudi Pro League makes him the third best-paid football player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The 31-year-old does not only make money from Al-Hilal, as the athlete will make $550K for each social media post to promote Saudi Arabia.

Neymar is expected to be in the line-up for Al-Hilal's upcoming game on Saturday against Al Faihaa.

By Alexandra Abumuhor