Neymar's girlfriend is the new Georgina Rodríguez

Neymar's girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi steals the show from Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez.

Bruna Biancardi, 28, is the talk of social media after arriving in Saudi Arabia with her boyfriend, Neymar.

And Biancardi shared a video documenting her time and activities she is doing with Neymar in Saudi Arabia after he joined the Al-Hilal team.

زوجة نيمار احس كنها سعودية صدق والله ما أمزح pic.twitter.com/NV2aIz5lSZ — أيار | Ayar (@Ayar2030) August 19, 2023

Fans of Neymar and Biancardi are watching the internet personality's every step on social media, and it seems clear that Biancardi is now the new Georgina Rodríguez.

Social media users shared a video of Biancardi as she met Saudi fans, the 28-year-old wore a strapless beige jumpsuit and covered her shoulders with a white scarf as a form of respect to the Saudi people.

Earlier, the athlete's girlfriend said: "In Saudi everyone is free to choose whatever they want to wear, but I will respect the culture of Saudi and will wear according to the style of Saudi."

This comes after Neymar publicly apologized to his partner after he cheated on her, Neymar posted a series of pictures alongside his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna, he captioned the post: "Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives."

He added: "I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this, and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."



