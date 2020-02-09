Niall Horan Wants a 'One Direction' Reunion

The band - comprised of Niall, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - went on indefinite hiatus in 2015 but Niall is sure that they will reunite in the future and he promised it will be even better than before.



Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment, Niall, 26, said: "We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven't really spoken about the whens but we do know we will. We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn't."



Niall first found fame on 'The X Factor', where Simon Cowell formed One Direction from five solo contestants, including Zayn Malik, and when asked if he regrets anything about his time in 1D, Niall insisted he only has good memories.



He said: "I don't think you can regret anything. I went around the world at 16, plucked from Mullingar, as my father says, packed a suitcase and never came back.



"I've got to witness things that some artists never will in terms of pandemonium and madness, I've had number one albums, hit singles. We had a great time and we'll have an even better time when we do it again."



Meanwhile, Niall's second solo album 'Heartbreak Weather' will be released next month and the star revealed he has gone more uptempo with his new record.



The 'No Judgement' singer explained: "Across the board, I'd say now I've got a good mix of me. I think I pigeonholed myself into one . . . It's been successful, I've been saying hindsight is f***ing wonderful thing and it's a great and the worst thing of all time!



"But the first album was a very specific place but with this one I wanted to stick a bit more energy into it. I'm always thinking of live shows and I like the idea of having nice, youthful up-tempo stuff mixed in with my sad stuff to make a rollercoaster of emotions in my live show."